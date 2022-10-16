South Africa: In the Wrestling Ring of South African Politics, Get Set for a Battle Royal Before 2024

analysis

Power has changed hands in a quarter of the metros since the 31 October local elections. Now, South Africans are heading for an even wilder ride than between 2016 and 2021. Here we look at the easiest paths to growth for political parties, and how things might play out in the agonising race to the 2024 national elections.

South African politics and professional wrestling have a lot in common. Pantomime, theatrics, sadly even some scripted violence. In professional wrestling you have an event called a battle royal, where all the competitors start the fight in the ring at the same time. The objective is to eliminate every opponent and be the last person left in the ring. Imagine the ANC as a competitor, the undisputed champion since 1994 who has never been defeated, but showing vulnerability and chinks in its formidable armour. However, instead of seizing the opportunity to eliminate the ANC, its opponents are fighting among themselves, allowing the wounded but still mighty ruling party enough time to recover while the rest smash the living daylights out of each other.

Read Part One of Power Play: "Prepare for a political rollercoaster ride as parties jostle for positions in municipal...