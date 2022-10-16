South Africa: Johannesburg Water Calls Emergency Meeting As Levels Shift From Critically Low to Empty

analysis

Several parts of Johannesburg are without water after Rand Water's load shift crashed Johannesburg Water's Commando system.

"Due to Rand Water's uninterrupted load shifting from Eikenhof to recover the Palmiet system, Johannesburg Water's Commando system levels have worsened from critically low to empty," said Johannesburg Water in a statement on Sunday morning.

Residents in the Hursthill reservoirs zone will have no water, according to the statement.

The deepening water supply crisis in the province has prompted an "emergency meeting", which is expected to be held with the Department of Water and Sanitation on Monday, 17 October to devise a firm course of action to bring about sustainable solutions to Gauteng's water supply challenges.

Rand Water's load shift crashes Johannesburg Water's Commando System. #JoburgUpdates.^PM pic.twitter.com/4ISKDiWpHD

-- Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) October 16, 2022

Parts of Gauteng are wrestling with Level 2 water restrictions which were initially implemented due to power failures at Rand Water's wastewater treatment plant in Vereeniging, which affected water systems and reservoirs.

Water authorities have urged residents to reduce water usage to replenish the reservoirs after demand soared due to the heat wave in Johannesburg and rolling blackouts.

"Reducing demand remains a key priority," said Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng...