Angola Has No Record of Death By Covid-19 for Two Months - President

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço said that the country has had no cases of deaths from Covid-19 for two months, despite easing pandemic lockdown measures.

In his State of the Nation Speech, delivered in Parliament on Saturday, João Lourenço said the country spent huge financial resources to keep the population safe and protected from the disease.

The president stated that the country has fulfilled the established goal of immunising 80 percent of the population, as well as adopting preventive measures against the disease.

The Angolan Head of State acknowledged and thanked the vaccine donations that Angola benefited from the action of international donors, including countries and various organisations.

In his Speech, João Lourenço said that 172 hospital were built in the country in the last five years, with a total of 33,000 beds.

The Statesman also highlighted the hiring of 33,093 health professionals, 35 percent of the sector's total workforce, most of whom are young people.

He mentioned that the number of patients transferred abroad on medical grounds by the Medical Board has reduced considerably thanks to the effort undertaken by the Executive.

In the National Assembly, the Head of State announced the extension of the hemodialysis service to all provinces of the country, as well as the construction of new hospital units.

He noted that the country's 18 provincial capitals will have treatment units for different diseases, in order to solve medium-complexity pathologies, on the one hand, with the aim of avoiding the transfer of patients to Luanda, the country's capital.

The speech by the Head of State marked the beginning of the V Legislature of the National Assembly, Angolan parliament.