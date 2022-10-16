Angola Has No Record of Death By Covid-19 for Two Months - President

5 October 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço said that the country has had no cases of deaths from Covid-19 for two months, despite easing pandemic lockdown measures.

In his State of the Nation Speech, delivered in Parliament on Saturday, João Lourenço said the country spent huge financial resources to keep the population safe and protected from the disease.

The president stated that the country has fulfilled the established goal of immunising 80 percent of the population, as well as adopting preventive measures against the disease.

The Angolan Head of State acknowledged and thanked the vaccine donations that Angola benefited from the action of international donors, including countries and various organisations.

In his Speech, João Lourenço said that 172 hospital were built in the country in the last five years, with a total of 33,000 beds.

The Statesman also highlighted the hiring of 33,093 health professionals, 35 percent of the sector's total workforce, most of whom are young people.

He mentioned that the number of patients transferred abroad on medical grounds by the Medical Board has reduced considerably thanks to the effort undertaken by the Executive.

In the National Assembly, the Head of State announced the extension of the hemodialysis service to all provinces of the country, as well as the construction of new hospital units.

He noted that the country's 18 provincial capitals will have treatment units for different diseases, in order to solve medium-complexity pathologies, on the one hand, with the aim of avoiding the transfer of patients to Luanda, the country's capital.

The speech by the Head of State marked the beginning of the V Legislature of the National Assembly, Angolan parliament.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X