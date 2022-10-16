Kenya: Suspect Linked to Fatal Shooting of Ida Odinga's Bodyguard Arrested

16 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kismu — The suspect into the murder of a bodyguard to Ida Odinga has been arrested in Eldoret.

Collins Oulo Okundi was arrested in Eldoret on Sunday and a pistol believed to be that of the slain officer recovered during the arrest.

Nyanza regional police boss Karanja Muiruri confirmed the arrest in the neighbouring Rift Valley region.

"He's still being detained in Eldoret but eventually he will be brought to Kisumu," he said.

The suspect is accussed of grabbing the firearm of the deceased before shooting him dead on Thursday night in Kisumu.

Barack Onyango Oduor, who was Mama Ida's official bodyguard, died on the spot on the fateful night.

Okundi is alleged to have confronted the slain officer who was in the company of a lady and another male friend, both of whom sustained gunshot wounds during the confrontation.

According to an inventory prepared by the DCI Eldoret West under whose jurisdiction the arrest was made, Okundi was found with a Jericho pistol bearing Kenya Police serial number believed to be the firearm assigned to the deceased.

Also recovered from him was a magazine and seven rounds of 9mm ammunition.

