Zimbabwe: Harare Province Endorses President Dr Mnangagwa As the Party's Sole Presidential Candidate for 2023 Elections

In a show of confidence and trust in President Mnangagwa's leadership, Zanu-PF Harare Metropolitan province has unanimously endorsed and reaffirmed him as the party's sole candidate for 2023 presidential elections.

The endorsement was cross-cutting among the resolutions that came out of the National Youth, Women's and Veterans League conferences held recently.

"As Harare province, we are saying President ED Mnangagwa is our sole presidential candidate for 2023," provincial chairman Cde Masimirembwa said while presenting the resolutions to provincial delegates ahead of the National people's Congress to be held in the coming week.

President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the ruling party's First Secretary, is leading the country towards the attainment of Vision 2030, which seeks to create an upper middle-income economy.

The provincial inter district conference was held at Mbare Netball Complex and in attendance were district chairpersons all wings, DCCs, PCC, National Executives, Central Committee and Politburo members.