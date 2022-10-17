Ethiopia: News Alert - Central Bank Orders Banks to Freeze LC Issuance for Import of 38 Products

14 October 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The National Bank of Ethiopia has informed banks to freeze issuance of Letters of Credit (LC) ti import 38 types of products as of Monday 17 October. The ban will last indefinitely.

Accordingly, prohibited products include drinks (whiskey or beer and other alcoholic beverages), chewing gum, chocolate, water, cigarettes, artificial accessories and related materials, among others. It also applies to cars that are imported by private individuals.

State media quoted Fikadu Digafe, National Bank Deputy Governor and Chief Economist, as saying that the products that are banned from being imported have been researched and were found to be not priority items to obtain sufficient foreign currency. The products were also identified as reasons for the proliferation of illegal money transfer.

The Bank said the decision was taken based on a direction set by the National Macroeconomic Committee. AS

