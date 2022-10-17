Sudan: Emergency Lawyers Accuse Sudan Police of 'Murder Cover-Up'

13 October 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Omdurman — Sudan's Emergency Lawyers have claimed that Mudaser Kamal, who died in police custody earlier this month, was tortured and killed, contradicting the official cause of death of 'stomach pain', as declared by Khartoum's authorities.

In a statement by the Emergency Lawyers, they said that Kamal's body was being taken to Umbada Mortuary in Omdurman on Wednesday, where the lawyers will begin the legal procedures and follow up on the autopsy, "to enlighten the public about the case".

They warned against the delay in the autopsy, and stressed that the "police must disclose the truth of the matter and bring those involved to justice".

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X