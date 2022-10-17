Sudan: Emergency Lawyers Accuse Sudan Police of 'Murder Cover-Up'

Khartoum / Omdurman — Sudan's Emergency Lawyers have claimed that Mudaser Kamal, who died in police custody earlier this month, was tortured and killed, contradicting the official cause of death of 'stomach pain', as declared by Khartoum's authorities.

In a statement by the Emergency Lawyers, they said that Kamal's body was being taken to Umbada Mortuary in Omdurman on Wednesday, where the lawyers will begin the legal procedures and follow up on the autopsy, "to enlighten the public about the case".

They warned against the delay in the autopsy, and stressed that the "police must disclose the truth of the matter and bring those involved to justice".