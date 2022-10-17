Kenya: Directorate of Criminal Investigations' Special Service Unit, Formerly Flying Squad, Disbanded

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Special Service Unit (SSU) has been disbanded.

The move follows a directive from the acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow.

"All officers serving in the disbanded unit have been recalled to DCI Headquarters for further instructions," the DCI said in a statement Sunday.

The move comes as the National Police Service prepares for reorganization under the new administration led by President William Ruto.

The elite squad tasked with combating crimes has been on the spotlight following the mysterious disappearance of three Indians more than two months ago.

The trio went missing on July 23 and their whereabouts are yet to be known.

Special Service Unit falls within the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

The unit was created in 1999 and was previously known as Special Crime Prevention Unit before it adopted the new name 2019 when the former DCI boss George Kinoti was at the helm.

It was created due to the increased cases of complex crimes within the country.

"It discharges its duties under the immediate supervision of the Director Operations DCI-Hqs and on several occasions assist in areas where Crime is perceived to be on the rise within the Country," a statement posted on the DCI website on Sunday stated.

Some of the crimes that the unit was tasked to combat include cases of illegal trafficking of firearms and or ammunitions, trafficking of narcotic drugs, violent robberies, cases of stealing of goods in transit and illegal human trafficking.

The unit was disbanded just a day after President Ruto appointed Amin Mohamed Ibrahim as the new DCI director.

Amin replaces George Kinoti who resigned recently at the start of the new administration's tenure.

His appointment was published in a Gazette Notice dated October 14 and signed by the president.

"IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 30 of the National Police Service Act, 2011, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appoint AMIN MOHAMED IBRAHIM to be the Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)," the gazette notice read.

Until his appointment Amin Ibrahim was the Director of the Internal Affairs Unit at the National Police Service.