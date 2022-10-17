Kenya: Odinga Vows to Oppose Ruto's Push for GMO Crops to Bridge Food Deficit

16 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Opposition leader Raila Odinga has vowed to oppose the lifting of the ban Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) crops in the country by President William Ruto's administration.

Raila claimed GMO foods will risk the lives of Kenyans.

"You can't chest thump that you're bringing GMO in the country when other developed countries have banned it," he said.

Raila said researchers in Germany, France and Sweden had found GMO unfit for human consumption.

"You can [steal] votes but we can't allow you to play with the lives of Kenyans," he warned on Saturday while attending a burial in Bondo.

He told Kenyans to stand firm and reject GMO while encouraging legislators leaning towards Azimio to vote against the move.

The ODM leader who lost to Ruto in the August 9 presidential election also asked the Council of Governors (CoG) to reject GMO.

"We have our Governors at the CoG let them not allow GMO in the country," he said.

Raila further said that as an opposition leader he will play his role effectively.

"In the field I know my number (opposition), which I will play very well," he noted.

Saturday's function was Raila's first public engagement with the people of Nyanza since losing out in the presidential contest in August.

