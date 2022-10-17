Tanzania: President Suluhu Nods on Serengeti Girls' Victory Against France

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Serengeti Girls for stamping a 2-1 success over France in the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup unfolding in India.

The country's side produced the sweet victory on Saturday which has seen them occupying second place in group D with three points while waiting to face Canada on Tuesday.

Via her Instagram account, the President writes: "Congratulations Serengeti Girls for the 2-1 win against France. I urge Tanzanians to continue praying and give them support so that they should continue to fly high the national flag well at the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup contest."

As it stands in group D, Japan leads with six points after winning two games in a row against Tanzania and Canada by a margin of four goals to nil in each duel, seconded by Tanzania with three points.

On third place are France with one point so as bottom placed Canada who also have collected one point from two played matches.

Final group matches will be staged on Tuesday as Tanzania take on Canada whereas France battle it up versus leaders Japan who have already qualified to the knockout phase of the contest.

Mathematically, Tanzania has a good chance to make a breakthrough only if they manage not to concede defeat on Tuesday.

Diana Mnally and Christer Bahera scored in each half to enable their side capsize France and emerge winners for the first which was a positive reaction after suffering a 4-0 defeat from Japan in their opening encounter.