Tanzania: Special Campaign Initiated Against Violence Acts

THE Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups in collaboration with different development stakeholders have started a special regional campaign for combating acts of violence in the country.

Speaking during a Summit of the Anti-Mutilation Campaign in Manyara region, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Mr Amon Mpanju, said the ministry decided to provide education at the regional, district and rural levels to help the community overcome all acts of violence.

He also added that the deterioration of the basics of good pedagogy in society is said to be the source of violence within society, so society is encouraged to focus on the issue of educating and protecting children from acts of violence.

Mr Mpanju also called on the communities in Manyara region to support efforts of the government and stakeholders to fight brutality in Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the country, as they are the ones who can combat these acts of violence in their region.

Also, Mr Mpanju said in ensuring this the government establishing a guide to creating child protection desks in schools that will help the students to have a special place for children to report indicators or when they are subjected to acts of violence.

Babati District Commissioner (DC), Mr Lazaro Twange on behalf of regional commissioner, said they are well organised in providing education through social development officers and social welfare officers to create awareness about the harm and problems of girls who are subjected to FGM.

"We thank the ministry for supporting us in this campaign of fighting against female genital mutilation in the region; We will continue to emphasise and educate the community, especially female and male children so that they can be good ambassadors to fight against all acts of violence," said Mr Twange.

Also, the representative from the Police Headquarters of Gender Desk Mariam Kipesa, said through the gender desk, Police Force has put in place deliberate strategies to ensure that all violence against females is eradicated.

Simanjiro Member of Parliament, Mr Christopher Ole Sendeka called on the Manyara communities to support the campaign and continue fighting against FGM in their streets and villages, so as to be able to deal with such actions.

In addition to that, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative, Dr Majaliwa Marwa said the campaign will be a springboard to reduce and eradicate FGM in the country.

He also thanked the government for setting a strategy to eliminate FGM, as it shows the government's commitment to eradicate FGM where efforts of eradicating FGM start with individual girls, the community and the whole country.