Tanzania: President Insists on Hard Work, Tax Compliance

16 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanians have been urged to work hard and pay taxes effectively to enable the government to undertake development projects efficiently.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan issued the call on Sunday at Nyakanazi Village, Biharamulo District in Kagera Region, when speaking to citizens.

She said the funds channeled to development projects by the government come from the collected taxes.

"I am always happy when a Member of Parliament says that he or she is grateful for the billions of monies issued by the government for development projects because the funds come from your taxes," President Samia said.

She urged the citizens to maintain peace, stability and work hard to contribute to the development of the nation.

"The government would get the tax if you work well in the farms and sell the produce. We also get taxes if you mine and sell minerals or run shops... I would like to ask shop owners not to shun paying taxes," she added.

The president insisted that paying taxes is crucial to raise revenues for governments to deliver essential public services.

"The development projects you see are not only implemented in Nyakanazi or Biharamulo but across the whole country," she stressed.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X