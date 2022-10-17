Tanzania: President Insists on Hard Work, Tax Compliance

Tanzanians have been urged to work hard and pay taxes effectively to enable the government to undertake development projects efficiently.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan issued the call on Sunday at Nyakanazi Village, Biharamulo District in Kagera Region, when speaking to citizens.

She said the funds channeled to development projects by the government come from the collected taxes.

"I am always happy when a Member of Parliament says that he or she is grateful for the billions of monies issued by the government for development projects because the funds come from your taxes," President Samia said.

She urged the citizens to maintain peace, stability and work hard to contribute to the development of the nation.

"The government would get the tax if you work well in the farms and sell the produce. We also get taxes if you mine and sell minerals or run shops... I would like to ask shop owners not to shun paying taxes," she added.

The president insisted that paying taxes is crucial to raise revenues for governments to deliver essential public services.

"The development projects you see are not only implemented in Nyakanazi or Biharamulo but across the whole country," she stressed.