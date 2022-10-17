Kenya: 3 Held in Nyandarua for Possessing Over 13kgs in of Marijuana

16 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kna

Nyandarua — Police in Ngano Police Station Nyandarua County are holding three suspects for possession and processing of bhang for the market.

David Mburu, Simon Gakunga and Lucy Muthoni, were arrested Sunday with 133 rolls of Cannabis Sativa, and 13 more kilos stuck in a gunny bag.

According to the area County Commissioner Amos Mariba, Mburu was arrested while in possession of 50 rolls and on interrogation, led the police officers to the homestead of another suspect, Simon Gakunga, whom they found with a woman, Lucy Muthoni and arrested both.

"Upon search a brown bag containing 13 kills of unprocessed cannabis, a stamp inscribed SHASH ZION, twelve packets of Rizla paper, 0.62kilos of processed and 83 more rolls of cannabis sativa, were found," noted Mariba.

The county commissioner, while noting that the suspects will be arraigned at the Nyahururu Law Court on Monday, pledged to weed out the drugs that had ruined many youths, turning them into unreliable persons.

"The suspects have been booked and locked at the police station, while the exhibits have been kept at the exhibit store. They are expected to be arraigned before Nyahururu law court tomorrow," he added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X