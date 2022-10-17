Kenya: Crime Journalists Under Crime Journalists Association Of Kenya Elect New Council

Nairobi — The Crime Journalists Association Of Kenya (CJAK)has elected new officials to run the group's council following an Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday.

CJAK will now be chaired by seasoned Crime, Security and Investigative reporter Zadock Angira who works for the People Daily.

Akello Odenyo who is a journalist with Radio Africa's Star Newspaper will be CJAK's Secretary General.

Other leaders elected into office by CJAK's forty members include Ghetto Radio's Investigative Journalist and Producer Judy Kanaitha who will serve as Vice-Chairperson.

Nation Media Group journalist Manase Otsialo will serve as Deputy Secretary General and Fred Kagonye (KTN News) will be the association's Treasurer.

The new council will serve for a period of two years.

"It is a great honour to lead distinguished security journalists as their chairperson. The new council will build on the foundation that has been laid by the inaugural leadership. We will continue to promote quality journalism and enhance accountability while championing for peer review amongst our members and contemporaries," said Angira.

The newly-elected CJAK Secretary General said that she will continue to promote the welfare of security journalists across the country while seeking to work and collaborate with like-minded partners to enhance the association's programmes which include providing training opportunities for its members as well as education scholarships.

"CJAK has always championed the rights of its members and by extension journalists in Kenya. Alongside the council, we will strive to seek opportunities that will be beneficial to our members in order to allow them to thrive in their respective fields," said Odenyo.

The inaugural CJAK council led by veteran security and investigative journalist Dominic Wabala, led the team for four and a half years.

Wabala who is also a founding member of the association alongside outgoing Secretary General and security and investigative journalist Joseph Muraya, Senior Nation Media Group journalist Mary Wambui, former K24 TV journalist Shukri Wachu and BBC's Mel Myendo spearheaded the institutionalizing of the association as well as enhancing its partnerships with several state and non-state actors.

The inaugural council oversaw the launch of the Association on March, 4, 2021 in an event graced by Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, former DCI boss George Kinoti, Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo, Independent Medico Legal Unit(IMLU) Executive Director Peter Kiama, Amnesty International-Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton, International Justice Mission-Kenya Director Benson Shamala and HAKI Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid.

Representative from International Commission of Jurists -Kenya, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Africa Uncensored Co-founder John-Allan Namu also graced the event.

It also oversaw the launch of a news portal run by crime journalists while also supporting its members through the provision of grants to run various news stories.

Within the same time, the inaugural council was also able to set up a bimonthly Mental Wellness programme where security journalists who are the most affected by acts of violence while in the line of duty were given a platform to seek counselling services and support.

"Serving as Chairperson of CJAK for the last four and a half years was quite the experience. I am happy that we managed to launch the association and support our members through the various programmes we had. CJAK is truly a great family with distinguished journalists and we hope the association continues to scale greater heights," said Wabala.

"I am proud of members for supporting this association and supporting each other we have surmounted many challenges together and achieved great things. I am most passionately proud however of our mental wellness programmes and the impact it has had on the lives of our members. We will continue supporting CJAK's initiatives as we build our noble profession," said Muraya.