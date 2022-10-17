Tanzania: Simba Sail Into CAF Champions League Group Stage

Simba have booked a slot into the group stage of CAF Champions League courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate victory against Angolan side Primerio de Agosto.

A 33rd minute drive from Moses Phiri has earned the Reds a deserved 1-0 win at a well attended Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday afternoon.

The Zambian attacker was fed in the box by left-back Mohamed Hussein who twisted before unleashing a powerful strike to ignite massive celebrations from home fans.

The goal is Phiri's fifth for his side in the champions league campaign and has netted in all four matches they have played to reach this far.

In the same token, Simba's caretaker coach Juma Mgunda has managed to maintain his 100 percent performance at the club as he enjoys unbeaten run in all contests.

Driving the Msimbazi street giants to the last 16 is a reputable record for him and his next match at the helm of the club will be a traditional derby clash versus Young Africans on October 23rd.