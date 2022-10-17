Tanzania: CAF Confederation Cup - Two Tanzania Envoys Eliminated

16 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Tanzania CAF Confederation Cup envoys Azam and Kipanga FC have farewelled the contest after losing their second leg fixtures respectively.

Azam have suffered an aggregate 3-2 loss to Al Khadar of Libya at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Sunday evening.

Likewise, Kipanga have succumbed a heavy 7-0 away defeat from Club Africain of Tunisia in an early match on Sunday hence exiting the prestigious competition.

For Azam, despite emerging 2-0 victors, the outcome was too little to see them through to the next stage of the confederation cup.

Idris Mbombo put the Chamazi based giants upfront in the 28th minute before an own goal by Al Khadar center-back Ededen Essien in the 59th minute.

Leading with two goals, Azam continued to pile pressure on the guest team but most of their attempts were easily subdued.

With the output, Tanzania has no representatives in the confederation cup until next season.

