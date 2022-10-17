Tanzania: Yanga Demoted to CAF Confederation Cup After Defeat

Young Africans have been dropped to CAF Confederation Cup, after missing out a chance to step into the group stage of the champions league.

They have suffered a 1-0 upset at Al Hilal Stadium in Sudan on Sunday night thereby facing the exit door after a 2-1 aggregate setback.

An early goal by Mohamed Abdelhaman in the 3rd minute of the match was what Al Hilal needed most in order to seal the deal and move on on the competition.

The two sides played to a 1-1 draw when they met in the first leg duel at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam last week a result which favoured the visiting team.

As such, Simba are the only team from Tanzania to fly high the national flag in the champions league who have slided into the last 16 following a 4-1 aggregate triumph over Primerio de Agosto of Angola.

Yanga will therefore play a two-legged fixture with another team which has also been eliminated in the second preliminary round of the champions league and the overall winner will progress to the group stage.