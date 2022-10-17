Tanzania: NGO Calls for Speedy Justice Delivery

Arusha — THE Civic and Legal Aid Organisation (CiLAO) has called for a speedy justice delivery in judiciary.

Through its Executive Director Charles Odero, the national advocacy organization challenged the body which interprets laws to speed up justice delivery to reduce backlog of cases piling up in the courts.

While acknowledging President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directive to all stakeholders in the judiciary to expedite the hearing of cases in different courts, Mr Odero stressed timely justice delivery, arguing that it was still sad to note that the judicial arm was still sitting on some cases, much to the agony of the accused.

"Some of our brothers and sisters continue languishing in prisons simply because those entrusted to interpret the laws are not doing their job well," said Mr Odero.

The CiLAO Executive Director appealed to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to honor his obligation as stipulated in Article 59b(4) of the constitution that challenges his office to ensure a timely delivery of justice.

Last year, President Samia tasked the Judiciary of Tanzania to be led by their conscience in the course of discharging their duties, so that justice is done during releasing the final verdict.

She issued the directive during the official launching of six integrated justice centres which will help Tanzanians to have access to justice as well as easing the burden of travelling long distances to access judicial services.

The newly launched centres which were constructed at the cost of 51.5bn/- courtesy of a loan from the World Bank are located in Dodoma, Mwanza, Arusha, Morogoro, Kinondoni and Temeke.