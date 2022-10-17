Kenya: Mudavadi to Appear Before MPs Committee for Vetting

17 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The National Assembly's Committee on Appointments will start vetting Cabinet Secretary nominees Monday with each being given two hours during the exercise.

In the schedule, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi who has been nominated to the position of Prime Cabinet secretary is first on the onslaught.

Mudavadi's vetting comes amidst uproars on the constitutionality of the Prime Minister Post with a section of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya lawmakers vowing to block him.

"When he appears before the committee he will tells us which post he is being vetted for because as far as we know it doesn't exist in the constitution,"said Saboti MP Caleb Amisi who is a member of the appointment committee.

Mudavadi will be followed by Former speaker Justin Muturi (Attorney General), Garissa Township MP Aden Duale (Defense), former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs) and Kandara lawmaker Alice Muthoni (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation).

In the notice schedule, the candidates are required to present before the committee their original IDs, academic and professional certificates, and letters of clearance and compliance from EACC, KRA, HELB, DCI and CRB.

