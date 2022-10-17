Uganda: National Drug Authority Warns Public Against Harmful "Chinese Pill", Says It Can Cause Cancer

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has warned the public against the so called "Chinese Pill" on black market used as a contraceptive, saying that it is a predisposing factor for endometrial cancer and infertility.

"The pill contains high doses of the hormones above the recommended dosage and has grave risks. We advise the public not to consume this impure product," the authority warned in a statement.

David Nahamya, secretary to the authority, explained that the pill tablet packaging, labeling and patient information leaflet are in Chinese language except for the claimed ingredients levonorgestrel and quinestrol.

He said that pill is not registered nor authorised by the authority for sale and use in Uganda.

"The Chinese pill was found to contain high doses of the hormones above the recommended dosage and the risks associated with use of this product include among others; prolonged bleeding, irregular menstrual periods, palpitations, possibility of developing blood clots and heart diseases, abnormally thickened endometrium, a predisposing factor for endometrial cancer and infertility, "he said.

He explained when consumed, the hormones stay in the body for a long time and the adverse effects of the pill further manifest in babies that are born by mothers.

Some of the adverse effects include secondary sexual characteristics like premature puberty, he said.

"NDA strongly warns all drug outlets or persons with immediate effect to stop stocking and sale of the Chinese Pill. NDA post market surveillance and enforcement units are on full alert to undertake regulatory actions against this illegality," he said.

The public relation manager at the authority, Abiaz Rwamwiri said studies show that it contains 40 times more hormones than recommended.