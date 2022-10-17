Tanzania: Govt Wins 560 Civil Cases, Arbitrations

The solicitor General's office has won 561 civil cases and arbitration out of the total 642 concluded cases during the past four years, it has been stated.

Among the cases won, 530 were civil cases and 31 arbitrations.

During the period, the Solicitor General represented the government in a total of 6,043 civil cases and arbitrations involving various disputes between the government on one side and investors or businesspeople on the other.

Some cases were resolved through mediation process as President Samia Suluhu Hassan has always been directing.

Out of the total 6,043 cases, 5,885 are civil and 158 arbitrations, thus making a total of 6,043.

Deputy Solicitor General, Dr Boniphace Luhende, revealed this yesterday in Dodoma when inaugurating the first workers' council of the Solicitor General office.

He used the platform pledging that the office of solicitor general will continue working competently to meet and even exceed government's expectations.

"The civil cases concluded within four years since the establishment of Solicitor General Office were 582 and 60 arbitrations whereby the government has won 530 civil cases and 31 arbitrations," Dr Luhende pointed out.

In this course, he underlined that, the Solicitor General Office will continue to represent the government and attract investors into the country by concluding various disputes against investors and businesspeople through mediation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further added that the move will help to reduce the number of disputes against the government that filled in Courts and councils in the country and outside the country as well as will help to save the government funds that would be used in managing the mentioned disputes.

"Concluding various disputes with investors and businesspeople through mediation will maintain relations between the government and investors, as well as build confidence in investors regarding the state of justice in the country; and promote economic diplomacy," he said.

"An example of an arbitration case that ended through mediation is between GS Engineering & Construction Corporation of South Korea against Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) over the construction of the Tanzanite bridge ... the dispute was referred to the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the case ended and now the bridge continues to provide services to the public," said Dr Luhende.

For his part, the member of the workers' council, Mr Rashid Mohamed, unveiled that the secret behind success was a strong leadership of the Solicitor General in carrying out the duties of the office.