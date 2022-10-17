Ethiopia: Statement of the AU Commission Chairperson On Ethiopia

15 October 2022
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following with grave concern, reports of increased fighting in the Tigray Region of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The Chairperson strongly calls for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian services.

The Chairperson urges the Parties to recommit to dialogue as per their agreement to direct talks to be convened in South Africa by a high-level team led by the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, and supported by the international community

