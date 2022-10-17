Uganda: One in Five Ugandans Have Mental Health Challenges

According to a report released by Makerere University College of Health Sciences, almost one in five adult Ugandans living in urban areas is afflicted with symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

In the research Titled; 'Prevalence and factors associated with mental disorders in a community setting in central Uganda', the study indicates a 23% prevalence of PTSD symptoms among urban dwellers, a weighty figure compared to what has previously been documented in non-conflict communities and almost as high as that reported in conflict and refugee populations.

Dr. Akena Dickson, one of the lead investigators and a lecturer at Makerere University college of health sciences, said they analyzed responses of 814 participants from Kampala, Mukono, Masaka and Wakiso districts in Central Uganda.

The American Psychiatry Association (APA) describes PTSD as a disorder that results from a life threatening physical or psychological traumatic event.

The resulting symptoms include extreme fear, anxiety, disturbed sleep (particularly nightmares), helplessness, recurring memories of the traumatic event (flashbacks) and avoidance of people, places or situations associated with the event.

Dr. Akena says, "One of the possible explanations of the high PTSD symptoms could have been the surge in exposure to violence during a civil unrest in the country during the election period (mid to late 2020).

The symptoms that were documented could lead to development of full blown PTSD which if poorly managed can result into low productivity (inability to work) and suicide in severe cases.

"Furthermore, we documented low levels of mental health literacy (participants were not aware of the fact that they had a mental illness for which there was treatment) and high levels of mental illness stigma," he added.

Researchers added that the prevalence of depression (6.3%), anxiety disorders (9%) and alcohol use disorders (15%) were equally found to be high.

To nip the surging mental health condition in the bud, the researchers recommend combined community and government efforts to raise mental health awareness among the population and institute stigma reduction interventions.