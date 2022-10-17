Tanzania: Uhuru Torch Uncovers Flaws in 12bn/ - Projects

Bukoba — The 2022 Uhuru Torch race concluded its mission yesterday with a record of inspecting a total of 1,293 projects worth 650.8bn/- out of which 65 projects worth 12bn/- were found with shortfalls.

This was revealed in a report compiled over this year's Uhuru Torch race activities.

Presenting the report yesterday at the event to mark the climax of the 2022 Uhuru Torch Race at Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba district, leader of the 2022 Uhuru Torch race, Sahili Geraruma said lack of seriousness by experts including engineers entrusted to supervise projects caused the government to incur financial loss amounting to billions of shillings.

He explained that during the race, a total of 1,293 projects worth 650.8bn/- countrywide were inspected, including laying the foundation stones for some and launching others.

However, he said, 65 projects in 43 councils whose monetary value amounted to 12bn/- were rejected after being found with different flaws.

"Lack of seriousness by experts including engineers entrusted to supervise projects has cost the government billions of shillings. During the inspection, we found that in some areas, teachers and nurses were tasked to supervise the projects instead of qualified people such as engineers," he said.

Elaborating, he said, another anomaly noted was lack of Bill of Quantities (BOQs) for projects with unqualified contractors being awarded contracts, resulting in sub-standard works.

Mr Geraruma explained that the Uhuru Torch managed to recover a total of 2.1bn/- from councils that resulted from dubious loans. The recovered funds were then deposited into CRDB Plc Bank for offering loans to youths.

During its race in Kagera region it launched and laid foundation stones to 37 projects valued at 13.6bn/- in health, education, agriculture, water and transport infrastructure sector.

Vice President Dr Philip Mpango flagged off this year's Uhuru Torch race at Saba Saba grounds in Njombe region. In the past ten years the torch launched development projects worth 9.17trn/- across the country.

It was later raced in all 31 Mainland and Isles regions. The Uhuru Torch is in line with the philosophy of the late Mwalimu Nyerere in promoting unity among Tanzanians as they pursue various activities towards the country's economic growth.

Uhuru Torch is a national symbol of love, peace, solidarity and development.

It was first lit on top of Mount Kilimanjaro on December 9th, 1961 by Alexander Nyirenda, when Tanganyika won her independence from British rule.

The climax of Uhuru Torch race was held yesterday at the Kaitaba stadium, in Bukoba Municipal Council with President Samia Suluhu Hassan presiding as a chief guest. Other dignitaries included the Vice-President, Dr Philip Mpango and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, among others.

In his remarks, Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Albert Chalamila commended the government for allowing the region to host the climax of the 2022 Uhuru Torch race.

"We thank the government for allowing the region to host the climax of the 2022 Uhuru Torch race. The Uhuru Torch is a symbol of national unity, solidarity and development," he said.

Elaborating, he said, during its race in the region's eight councils the torch inspected, laid foundation stones and launched 37 projects implemented at the total cost of 13.6bn/- in health, education, agriculture, water and roads infrastructures.