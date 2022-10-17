Africa: CAF General Secretary Attends WAFU B AGM and Holds Discussions With Ivorian Govt On AFCON 2023 Preparations

The Confederation of African Football ("CAF") General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba on Saturday attended the West African Football Union ("WAFU") B Zonal Region Annual General Meeting and also held meetings with Cote d'Ivoire government on TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 preparations.

The CAF General Secretary also announced the visit of the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe to Cote d'Ivoire on 11 November 2022 to conclude the Host Country Agreement for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023.

Mosengo-Omba met with Ivorian Foreign Minister Kandia Camara as part of the on-going discussions between Cote d'Ivoire government and the Local Organising Committee ahead of the signing of the Host Country agreement in November.

"I am pleased with the progress we are making in finalizing all points ahead of the visit by the CAF President Dr Motsepe in November," the CAF General Secretary said.

On the WAFU elections, he added: "In the next 14 months, the WAFU B Zone is going to be our second home at CAF as we work together with Cote d'Ivoire in organising Africa's single-biggest event, the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in 2024. Therefore, stability in this Zone is key in achieving the progress we need. We congratulate President Kurt Okraku on his re-election and the entire WAFU B leadership," he added.

CAF | Communication Department