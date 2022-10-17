Africa: Young Africans Leave for Khartoum to Clear Sudanese Hurdle

A 25-member Young Africans squad has on Saturday morning departed the country en route to face Al Hilal on Sunday night.

The two sides will meet at Al Hilal Stadium in Sudan for the second preliminary round CAF Champions League return leg.

Currently, the scoreboard reads 1-1 as the duo shared spoils when they met at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam for the first leg battle.

As it stands, Al Hilal who came from behind to balance the equation on the day have an advantage to sail through if the game ends goalless.

For Yanga, they need to win at all cost in order to clear a path to step into the group stage meaning that they deserve to be efficient on goal mouth.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Simba host Primerio de Agosto of Angola at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city with the former having a 3-1 lead they sourced in the first leg encounter.

In CAF Confederation Cup, Azam welcome Al Khadar of Libya at Azam Complex as the hosting side need to overturn the 3-0 away defeat t they suffered in Libya last week.

Also, Kipanga FC of Zanzibar are in Tunisia ready to face Club Africain after the duo played to a goalless draw in the first leg match at Amani Stadium in the Isles.