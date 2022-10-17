Tanzania: FIFA Women's World Cup - Tanzania Beat France 2-1

Serengeti Girls have defeated France 2-1 in the unfolding FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup finals at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in India on Saturday afternoon.

Diana Mnally and Christer Bahera were on target for the country's envoys to pocket vital three points and keep their chances of advancing beyond group stage alive.

For France, Lucie Calba netted the solitary goal for her side in the 77th minute but was not enough to see them marching out the pitch with heads up.

The outcome is a good response from Serengeti Girls who went down 4-0 in their first match against Japan at the same venue.

Today, Bakari Shime's team recorded a total of four shots on target against seven shots pumped in by France who were held to a 1-1 draw by Canada in their inaugural match of group D.

Up next, Tanzania face Canada on Tuesday in their last group D game of which they target to also stamp a victory in order to make a breakthrough.

On Friday, two other Africa continent representatives Morocco and Nigeria also stamped wins as the former defeated India 3-0 while the latter outclassed New Zealand 4-0.

This means all the three continent's envoys have tasted victories at the contest after suffering upsets in their opening matches.