Africa: Airlines Resume Operations to 99% of Routes Operated Before Covid-19

Nairobi — African airlines have now resumed operations to 99.2 per cent of routes operated before the Covid-19 pandemic as more regions reopen following eased movement restrictions.

The latest data from the African Airlines Association(AFRAA) notes that in September, traffic and airlines capacity deployed reached 82.52 per cent and 82.1 per cent of the 2019 level respectively.

Further, AFRAA notes that eight African airlines have exceeded the number of international routes they operated before Covid-19, signs of good business.

According to the data, the domestic market share stood at 39.5 per cent capacity and 32.8 per cent of passengers carried while intra-Africa passengers carried represented 29.5 per cent and corresponding capacity at 24 per cent.

In the month, intercontinental traffic stood 37.6 per cent and capacity 36.5 per cent.

Despite the improved performance, AFRAA still estimates revenue loss for 2022 to be USD3.5 billion, equivalent to 20 per cent of 2019 full year revenues.

This is attributed to renewed fears of the occurrence of the 8th wave of Covid-19 infections, in some markets such as the UK where a rise in the number of new cases is growing, and slow vaccination rates in Africa.

The projected revenue loss due to COVID for the third quarter of 2022 is approximately USD800 million.

Meanwhile , AFRAA noted that jet fuel price continues the upward trend. Year to date, global average price per barrel is USD142.

Impact on global airlines' fuel bills is estimated at USD131.6 billion for the full year.