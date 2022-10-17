South Africa: Striking Transnet Workers Reject Latest Wage Offer - South African News - October 17, 2022

17 October 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

Transnet Workers' Strike Continues as Unions Reject Latest Wage Offer

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has rejected employer Transnet's 6% wage offer. The United Transport Union (Untu) and Satawu embarked on strike action after their calls for a 13.5% and 12% pay hike respectively. This was rejected by Transnet which offered a 4.5% increase after an initial 3-4% offering. Untu and Satawu have been holding out for an increase that is above the inflation rate of 7.6%. Since the strike began ten days ago, unions have been calling for an offer in line with the cost of living, eNCA reports.

African Alliance Movement launches - Mogoeng Mogoeng Presidential Candidate

Former chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was put forward as the African Alliance Movement's (AAM) presidential candidate for the 2024 elections at the movement's launch this weekend. It said it was responding to what it sees as decay in the system, eNCA reports. Mogoeng served as the Chief Justice of South Africa from September 2011 until October 2021. "The movement encompasses various formations within the country, from religion to social groups," explained the movement's general secretary, Bishop Meshack Tebe.

Calls to Ban Pit Bull Dogs In South Africa

There are growing calls to ban pit bull terriers as pets in South Africa. A petition by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has garnered over 20,000 signatures in support of this call, eNCA reports. Recent attacks on children and adults have spurred the foundation to urge government to restrict the ownership of this breed of dog.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X