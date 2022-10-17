South Africa: Striking Transnet Workers Reject Latest Wage Offer - South African News - October 17, 2022

Cape Town —

Transnet Workers' Strike Continues as Unions Reject Latest Wage Offer

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has rejected employer Transnet's 6% wage offer. The United Transport Union (Untu) and Satawu embarked on strike action after their calls for a 13.5% and 12% pay hike respectively. This was rejected by Transnet which offered a 4.5% increase after an initial 3-4% offering. Untu and Satawu have been holding out for an increase that is above the inflation rate of 7.6%. Since the strike began ten days ago, unions have been calling for an offer in line with the cost of living, eNCA reports.

African Alliance Movement launches - Mogoeng Mogoeng Presidential Candidate

Former chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was put forward as the African Alliance Movement's (AAM) presidential candidate for the 2024 elections at the movement's launch this weekend. It said it was responding to what it sees as decay in the system, eNCA reports. Mogoeng served as the Chief Justice of South Africa from September 2011 until October 2021. "The movement encompasses various formations within the country, from religion to social groups," explained the movement's general secretary, Bishop Meshack Tebe.

Calls to Ban Pit Bull Dogs In South Africa

There are growing calls to ban pit bull terriers as pets in South Africa. A petition by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has garnered over 20,000 signatures in support of this call, eNCA reports. Recent attacks on children and adults have spurred the foundation to urge government to restrict the ownership of this breed of dog.