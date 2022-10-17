Africa: Sundowns, Zamalek Pick Massive Wins to Stomp Into Group Stage

The group stage of the 2022-23 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League began to take shape on Friday with the first four teams booking slots after winning the return fixtures of the second preliminary round.

Mamelodi Sundowns, CR Belouizdad, Petro de Luanda and Zamalek are the first four teams to confirm their place.

Sundowns, the 2016 Champions, earned another slot in the group phase with a well worked 8-1 victory over Seychelles champions La Passe, progressing with a massive 15-1 aggregate score. They had won the first leg 7-0 last weekend to put one foot in the group phase.

In the return tie, Cassius Mailula scored a hattrick, Gift Motupa two while Thapelo Morena, Hashim Domingo and Neo Maema scored one each. Morena opened the scoring after eight minutes unmarked at the back post before La Passe equalized in the 37th minute through Florent Rajaoniasy's bouncing header off a cross from the right.

The visitors briefly had a dream of walking toe to toe with Sundowns, but that was quickly put out when Mailula scored the first of his three with a beautiful backheel from a cross on the left.

He added his second at the stroke of halftime for a 3-1 lead at the break before Sundowns could go on the rampage in the second half with five unanswered goals, completely outplaying their opponents.

In Alexandria, Egyptian giants Zamalek also progressed to the group phase after a well worked 5-1 victory over Burundi's Flambeau du Centre for a 6-1 aggregate score.

Ahmed Sayed 'Zizo' was the star of the White Knights as he scored a hattrick with Ibrahima Ndiaye and Youssef Osama Nabih scoring one each.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Leonard Gakwaya had drawn the Burundian champions level in the 25th minute to cancel out Zizo's fourth minute opener, but the home side went to the break with a 3-1 lead, and cemented their victory with two more goals in the second half.

Meanwhile, Algeria's CR Belouizdad who reached the quarter finals of last season's competition also progressed after overturning a 2-1 first leg loss against Malian side Djoliba, winning 2-0 in the return tie to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Miloud Rebiai and Abderrahmane Bourdim scored the all-important goals in either half to send the Algerians to the group phase.

Elsewhere, Angola's Petro de Luanda, semi-finalists of last year's edition also earned a group stage berth after a 1-0 win at home against South Africa's Cape Town City. They progressed 4-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg last weekend 3-0.

Leonardo Manuel Isola Ramos alias Cabibi scored the winner in the return tie late in the second half.

Cape Town, La Passe, Djoliba and Flambeau will now all drop to the second additional preliminary round in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.