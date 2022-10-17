Tanzania: President Suluhu Echoes Nyerere's Legacy

As Tanzanians today commemorate 23 years since the passing of the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, was yesterday categorical that the government will continue to fight the three enemies facing the nation namely poverty, illiteracy and diseases.

The Head of State made the vow yesterday during an occasion to launch a vocational and services college in Bukoba, Kagera region, which was constructed through a funding from the government of China to the tune of 22bn/-.

"Upon attainment of independence; Mwalimu Nyerere outlined three enemies of our country which are poverty, illiteracy and diseases. During his time, he was determined to fight the three enemies and he did it," Ms Samia recalled.

President Samia noted further that even after Mwalimu Nyerere stepped down as the leader of Tanzania, successive governments of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar have continued to deal with the enemies.

Ms Samia avowed to sustain the fight against the three enemies which still prevail since the population has kept increasing, thus increasing the needs for healthcare, education and jobs to earn an income and eventually eradicate poverty.

"The newborns are still in need of these services and as such the war is still ongoing to ensure that the enemies are eradicated," she declared.

The number one citizen explained further that much as the government has done a lot in providing basic education to Tanzanians, particularly the youth, what is lacking is skills development to enable them to either get employed or engage in self-employment.

"The training centre we have launched today is among efforts by the government to impart skills to the youth to enable them to either employ themselves or get employed. Tanzania is highly in need of skilled manpower," she stressed.

"Data availed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that 12 per cent of youths in Tanzania are unemployed, the number could be even higher. We thus have to look for ways to provide skills to this group of unemployed youths," the president added.

Ms Samia was hopeful that if the youth are imparted with required skills, they could get employed in new industries being established by investors or strategic development projects being undertaken by the government.

She mentioned some of the strategic projects in which the skilled manpower could be employed such as construction of Julius Nyerere Hydropower Plant (JNHPP), Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), among others.

The Head of State noted further that the government was determined to set up a state-owned vocational training college in all districts across the country.

Tanzania has 139 districts and the government has so far constructed vocational training colleges in 77 districts while 62 are still remaining. Almost all regions have vocational training colleges save for Songwe region.

"We have allocated 100bn/- for construction of such colleges this year and we will continue to allocate more funds until all districts have vocational training colleges which are owned by the government," she reiterated.

Apart from constructing new colleges, Ms Samia said the government is also determined to purchase modern machinery and equipment for workshops of existing old vocational training colleges.

President Samia extended appreciation to the government of China for its various support to Tanzania, including constructing the Bukoba vocational and services training college as well as equipping it with requisite machinery and equipment.

The training facility has the capacity to admit 400 students for long-term courses and about 1,000 students for short-term courses, Ms Samia was earlier told.

Earlier, the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Mr Shaka Hamdu Shaka, praised President Samia for walking in the footsteps of Mwalimu Nyerere by fulfilling his vision of fighting illiteracy.

Today Tanzanians will be commemorating the 23rd death anniversary of the revered Mwalimu Nyerere, the founding father who fought for the country's independence.

Mwalimu Nyerere passed away on October 14, 1999, at the age of 77 at St Thomas Hospital in London, United Kingdom, where he was admitted for treatment after being diagnosed with Leukemia.