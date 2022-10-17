Kenya: Moroccan, Tunisian Education Provider Holged Eyes Kenyan Market

Nairobi — Leading private education provider in Tunisia and Morocco Holged is planning to expand to Kenya and other African countries after securing funding from Africa50, a Pan-African infrastructure investment platform.

The firm offers a K-12 education system, an American tutoring system that includes kindergarten and 12-years of basic education such as six-years primary education, four-years junior high school, and two-years of senior high school.

Expansion goal comes after the firm entered into an agreement with Africa50, awaiting approval from Morocco's Competition Council.

The investment will further accelerate the expansion of Holged's network of schools across Africa.

"We are very proud to have Africa50 among our shareholders and strategic partners,"

"This partnership will undoubtedly allow us to accelerate our development in the region, to consolidate our leadership and maintain a dynamic movement in the service of our ecosystem, alongside a leading continental investment platform," Holged Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Benyahia said.

Holged will be entering a lucrative Kenyan market with big players such as Makini School, Strathmore School, Brookhurst International School, among others.

Demand for premium education has been rising in Kenya amid an increase in middle-and upper-class individuals as well expatriates, needing better schooling for their children.

Founded in 1986, Holged serves more than 16,000 students straddling across 16 campuses in Morocco and Tunisia. Some of their renowned group of schools include El Yassamine and Al Jabr in Morocco, and ISC in Tunisia.

"We are pleased to collaborate with a partner that has a long track record of academic excellence,

"This partnership is aligned with our group's strategy to expand its investment scope to social sectors that generate significant development impact while delivering attractive investment returns," Africa50 Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure Investments Raza Hasnani said.