South Africa: Load Shedding to Resume This Afternoon

Eskom is expected to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm to midnight this afternoon following further challenges at its power stations.

Load shedding is expected to continue until Wednesday when further updates from the power utility are published.

"Since [Saturday] afternoon, two generation units at Grootvlei, as well as a unit each at Kriel and Majuba power stations, were returned to service. A generation unit at Lethabo power station was taken offline for repairs.

"Load shedding is required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings," the power utility said.

Load shedding had been suspended on Friday evening due to lower weekend demand, while two generation units also returned to service.

On Saturday afternoon, load shedding was once again implemented.

By Sunday, the electricity supplier was battling breakdowns equating to some 15 612MW of generation capacity with a further 5 244MW out on maintenance.

"Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns," Eskom said.