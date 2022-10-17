Tanzania: Parents Advised to Monitor Children Academic Development

Parents and guardians have been advised to make close follow ups on academic performance of their children so that they can excel in their final examinations.

The call was made over the weekend in Dar es Salaam by the Project Manager of Kilua Group, Ammanzy Mohamed, during Form IV graduation ceremony at St Mary's Mbezi Beach school.

He said parents and guardians should take interest to know academic development of their children instead of leaving it to the teachers thinking that to pay school fees is enough.

He said parents should communicate with teachers to get information of their children because the tendency show that after paying their school fees many parents do not bother to do follow up on the progress of their children.

"Am very happy and I was amazed by talents I have seen here I commend teachers and school management for your efforts because to prepare students to this level is not easy job so you deserve congratulations, but I insist parents to be very close to teachers" he said

"For the academic exhibitions I have seen here it is a clear testimony that these students will do wonders in their final examinations because you have prepared them well," said Ammanzy.

The head teacher of the school, Ntipoo Reca said since its establishment in 2001 under the late Dr Reverend Getrude Rwakatare, the school has been striving to produce students who have morals and are able to do the best in their final examinations.

He said since then, the school has managed to build enough class rooms to accommodate only 25 students in each class to make it easy for teachers to reach every student in the class.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said apart from building enough classrooms, the management have employed competent teachers in all subjects which has enabled their students to excel well in their final examinations each year.

He added that the school management has managed to put in place huge library which have all important books and laboratory for science students to do their practical work.

"We have tried and managed to frame the behaviors of our students they are very good in ethics. They follow their class time tables without any pressure from teachers and in this year's form four results we expect to do the best" said Reco.

On her side, the Mbezi Juu Education Officer, Clarence Makule, commended the school management and teachers for the good academic performance and argued them not to relax but pull their socks to maintain the standard.

"I know their teachers are very competent and some of them studied here since baby class and they came back to teach, my advice to you don't relax and maintain your standards because there is competition outside," she said