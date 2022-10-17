Kenya: Orengo on the Spotlight for Much-Publicized Launch of Single Street Light

Siaya — Siaya Governor James Orengo has come under sharp criticism from Kenyans on social media after a publicized launch of a street light at a shopping center in Ugenya constituency.

In the photos posted on his Twitter account, Orengo is seen addressing a gathering, with a tall light mast illuminating the center.

Speaking during the commissioning, Orengo said the light installation will improve security and ensure more business hours for traders at the market.

"Commissioning of High Mast light at Uhuru Center in Ugenya Constituency this evening," Orengo stated in a post accompanying the images.

"This light installation will improve security and ensure more business hours for our men and women in the market and center as a whole," he went on to stated.

The post however attracted sharp criticism with some users wondering whether the publicized launch was necessary.