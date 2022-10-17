Kenya: Mudavadi Says No Need for Devolution Ministry, Counties Legally Provided for

17 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi says no need for Devolution Ministry as the counties constitutionally provided in the law.

Mudavadi mentioned that in the spirit of separation of powers between the two level of government there was no need for the docket to be established in the National Government.

"These are entities that are constitutionally provided for and there mechanism for collaboration through inter governmental relations that Parliament passed," he said.

He was the first nominee to appear for vetting as a Prime Cabinet Secretary.

President William Ruto when unveiling his Cabinet, he did not include the name of a Cabinet secretary attached to the Devolution docket.

The Ministry of Devolution is responsible for supporting County Governments through policy formulation, capacity support and intergovernmental relations.

Among those who decried President Ruto's move is the former CS Eugene Wamalwa.

"To whom l will be handing over as CS Defence. But I am at a loss as to what happens to Devolution, is it an oversight or it is not a priority to this Administration?" he posed.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o also faulted the president, saying the docket deserves a State department on its own.

"Having seen appointments to the Cabinet, equity and regional balance, two components of national unity, are prominent by their absence. What is even more striking is that devolution is not given the prominence it deserves as a state department on its own as is currently the case," Nyongo said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X