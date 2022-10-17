Egypt: PM Orders Release of Specific Amount of Fodder Weekly

16 October 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has directed Agriculture Minister el Sayyed el Quseir and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Gamal Negm to coordinate with the Egyptian Poultry Association to release a specific amount of fodder a week.

The meeting was held to achieve stability in the poultry industry.

For his part, Quseir said that the state is keen on supporting the poultry industry for the purpose of producing meat and eggs to achieve self-sufficiency and export them abroad.

He pointed out that nine areas were allocated in four governorates for investment in the poultry industry, in addition to another 13 areas.

Soft loans at an interest rate of 5% were also offered to support junior breeders to raise the efficiency of their farms, Quseir noted.

Meanwhile, Negm said that 122,000 tons of soybeans were released since the start of October.

He added that a shipment of maize was released, adding that the shipment costs 40 million dollars.

