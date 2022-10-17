Namibia: Alweendo Denies Bribery Claims

17 October 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE minister of mines and energy, Tom Alweendo, has taken to social media to deny claims that he is involved in accepting bribes.

This comes after a social media post in which it was claimed that a Chinese company, Xinfeng Investment (Pty) Ltd, that mines lithium near Uis had bribed ministry officials. This was allegedly to block the renewal of an exploration licence for Karlowa Mining Enterprises (Pty) Ltd, belonging to Timoteus Mashuna.

Alweendo said on social media: "This is a malicious slander against my person. Throughout my professional career, I promoted good governance and spoke out against corruption; that hasn't changed."

He added that the allegations are being investigated.

