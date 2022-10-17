Uganda: Players in the Food Chain Challenged to Design Interventions to Address Hunger

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, has called on stakeholders in the food chain to examine the current situation in order to address hunger in the country.

Presiding over this year's World Food Day, Nabbanja challenged the stakeholders to design practical interventions to ensure that the people of Uganda have enough, quality and nutritious food that promotes good health.

"With our fertile soils and good weather, we should apply technology and better farming practices to make sure that we never again hear of our people starving for lack of food. HE Kaguta Museveni and the NRM government are committed to increasing investments in the agricultural sector, "she noted.

Nabbanja said that the Parish Development Model (PDM) will be a success and a game changer in this sector and with the available technologies, the country is ready to go forward in making everything better for the citizens.

"Government will continue to invest in water for agriculture production, Mechanisation centres and providing valley tanks to the various areas in the country to help ease agriculture production, "she stated.

The minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze said through research, they are promoting intensive methods of farming that are commercial but also environmentally sustainable.

"We hope, if we can integrate the small holder farmers together with the large commercial farmers, we will have the whole chain of production sustained and give us adequate volumes to feed the country, feed the region and reward farmers with enough money," said Tumwebaze.

Tumwebaze said their focus is to leave no one behind in ensuring that the country produces enough food and without compromising the environment.

"Building resilient seed systems involves investment in Agricultural research," he said.

Antonio Querido, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative in Uganda, said there is a need for better nutrition which calls for investments in healthy diets and a good environment with focus on good health, wellbeing and the right of adequate food for all.

"Our system thinking is therefore to allow us to recognise that we achieve the sustainable development Goal. We need to protect and safeguard food insecurity, in order to address hunger and malnutrition, "he stated.