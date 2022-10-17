Uganda: Medics Say Mubende, Kassanda Lockdowns Will Help Country Fight Ebola

17 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

In his address on Ebola last week, President Museveni instituted measures to curb the transmission of the highly infectious Ebola Virus Disease in the districts of Mubende and Kassanda which have turned out to be hotspots of the Ebola Virus Disease.

The president banned in and out movements of people within Mubende and Kassanda districts and banned public transport for at least 21 days.

Those in the fight against the highly infectious disease have welcomed the measures and their timeliness with expectations that the disease will be properly managed in the epicentres.

Dr Henry Kyobe who is the Incident Commander at the Ministry of Health said that the lockdowns will help to curb the spread of the virus.

The president of the Uganda medical association Dr Samuel Oledo called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders if the country is to win the battle.

"We need everyone in this fight," Dr Samuel Oledo - President Uganda Medical Association said.

There have been concerns about the applicability of the presidential directives and whether they will yield results.

But Members of Parliament (MPs) from the hotspot districts of Ebola have expressed their dissatisfaction with the lockdown with the stringent measures.

In this, MPs are expressing the brutality of the enforcement officers, the futility of transportation of goods and wonder how school children will be able to.

The legislators claim that security officials are terrorising people in the name of implementing guidelines that need to be checked.

