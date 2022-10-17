Africa: The Second Preliminary Round Of The Totalenergies Caf Confederation Cup Has Reached Its Verdict

The teams engaged in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup concluded this weekend the second preliminary round of the interclub competition. They will be joined by TotalEnergies CAF Champions League eliminated teams for an additional decisive round that will qualify them for the group stage of the 2022-2023 CAF Confederation Cup.

After a difficult start, Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (Morocco) finally hold their rank and qualify by dominating Kwara United (Nigeria) despite a 1-3 defeat in the first leg.

All the other top teams have also respected their rank. Pyramids (Egypt) inflicted a 7-0 defeat on Hilal Alsahil (Sudan).

Club Africain (Tunisia), St Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo), Club Sfaxien (Tunisia), Future FC (Egypt), USM Alger (Algeria) and Marumo Gallants (South Africa) will play the additional second preliminary round. Real Bamako (Mali), despite a 1-0 defeat in Accra, eliminated Hearts of Oak of Ghana.

Azam of Tanzania beat Al Akhdar of Libya 2-0 but not enough to progress. While Diables Noirs of Congo and Motema Pembe of DR Congo won easily.

The only away win in this second leg was by FAR Rabat. The Moroccan team won by the narrowest of margins (1-0) against Ashanti Gold in Guinea.

All these clubs will face the eliminated teams from the second preliminary round of the TotalEnergies Champions League on 2 and 9 November to reach the group stage of the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup this season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

And there are some good pieces among the eliminated teams in the top tier. These include TP Mazembe (DR Congo), ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire), Rivers United (Nigeria), Plateau United (Nigeria), Primeiro Agosto (Angola), Royal Leopards (Eswatini), Young Africans (Tanzania), ASKO, Al Merreikh (Sudan), ASN Nigelec (Niger), US Monastir (Algeria), Djoliba AC (Mali), Flambeau du Centre (Burundi), La Passe (Seychelles), Cape Town City (South Africa) and the loser of AS Vita Club (DR Congo)/RC Kadiogo (Burkina Faso).

The draw for the additional second preliminary round is scheduled for Tuesday 18 October in Cairo, Egypt.

Second Preliminary Round Full Results (First Leg results in brackets)

Club Africain 7-0 Kipanga (0-0)

Future FC 4-0 Kallon FC (2-0)

Sagrada 0-0 St Eloi Lupopo (0-2)

Al Nasr 1-0 AS Kigali (0-0)

Diables Noirs 3-0 Ferroviaro da Beira (1-2)

Motema Pembe 2-0 St Michel (1-0)

Hearsts of Oak 1-0 Real Bamako (0-3)

Azam 2-0 Al Akhdar (0-3)

Berkane 2-0 Kwara (1-3)

Pyramids 7-0 Hilal Alsahil (2-0)

Club Sfaxien 1-0 Fasil Kenema (0-0)

JS Saoura 0-0 Sporting Gagnoa (0-1)

Marumo Gallants 1-0 Elgeco Plus (3-1)

Zesco 1-1 Royal AM (0-0)

Ashanti GB 0-1 FAR Rabat (0-4)

USM Alger 2-1 ASCK (2-0)