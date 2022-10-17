Uganda: No Major Incidents as 349000 Candidates Start UCE Exams

Exam body, UNEB has said they have not registered any major incidents as candidates started their Uganda Certificate of Education exams today in various centres across the country.

According to Jenifer Kalule Musamba, the UNEB spokesperson, a total of 349445 candidates, 175,923 of them males and 175522 females kicked off the exams today with Mathematics paper one and paper two, later in the afternoon.

"Exams started off well this morning in all parts of the country including Mubende and Kassanda districts which are under lockdown due to Ebola virus. UNEB was given preferential treatment to conduct exams in these districts based on guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health and security agencies," said Jenifer Kalule Musamba, the UNEB spokesperson.

The UNEB publicists explained that of the candidates, 114,200 (32.7%) of the candidates are funded under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) programme, while 69 are inmates whereas 519 are special needs candidates.

"Access arrangements have been made for these special needs education learners to receive the necessary support in accordance with their needs.

1500 security personnel deployed

She explained that the exams are the first to be conducted in accordance with the new UNEB Act passed last year and that to this, they have deployed a total of 1595 security personnel to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

"We have deployed 1,595 security officers, 1,611 scouts and 22,214 supervisors and invigilators. While high levels of integrity are expected from those we are working with, UNEB strongly warns against involvement in any form of examination malpractice. Anyone found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the UNEB Act 2021, which will be in force from this examination onwards and the penalties are quite stiff."

She cited section 25(1) of the new law which provides that any person who gains or attempts to gain possession of any examination paper, or any part of an examination paper, examination material, or any other material or information which purports to relate to the contents of an examination paper and is liable to 10 years imprisonment.

"We caution the public not to be caught on the wrong side of the act ,either by possessing illegal material or facilitating candidates to possess materials or information purported to be related to examinations," the UNEB spokesperson urged.