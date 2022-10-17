Kenya: Public Prosecutor Granted 3 Weeks to Review Evidence in Gachagua Case

Nairobi — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has been granted three weeks to review evidence in the graft case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and nine others.

The ODPP said Monday that the prosecution, through Senior Public Prosecution Counsel Vera Omollo, applied to the court for more time to review the evidence available based on the letters received from some of the accused persons.

"She told the court that once the DPP completes the review of the evidence, she will make an appropriate application before the court as to how the matter will proceed," ODPP said.

In his ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Victor Wakumile allowed the ODPP's application and vacated a two-day hearing scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

The Deputy President and former Mathira MP jointly with 9 others were charged with conspiracy to defraud the County Government of Nyeri of Sh27, 493,860 purportedly for the supply of a dialysis machine to Nyeri Provincial General Hospital.