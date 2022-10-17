Kenya: Public Prosecutor Granted 3 Weeks to Review Evidence in Gachagua Case

17 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has been granted three weeks to review evidence in the graft case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and nine others.

The ODPP said Monday that the prosecution, through Senior Public Prosecution Counsel Vera Omollo, applied to the court for more time to review the evidence available based on the letters received from some of the accused persons.

"She told the court that once the DPP completes the review of the evidence, she will make an appropriate application before the court as to how the matter will proceed," ODPP said.

In his ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Victor Wakumile allowed the ODPP's application and vacated a two-day hearing scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

The Deputy President and former Mathira MP jointly with 9 others were charged with conspiracy to defraud the County Government of Nyeri of Sh27, 493,860 purportedly for the supply of a dialysis machine to Nyeri Provincial General Hospital.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X