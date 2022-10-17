Uganda: MTN Kampala Marathon Returns This November

The MTN Kampala Marathon is back after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 lockdown. The 17th annual edition will take place on November 20, 2022, according to new MTN CEO Sylvia Mulinge.

Although the major event of the edition shall be held on November 20 the 10-kilometre wheelchair race shall be held earlier on Sunday, November 13. Runners participating in the main event are free to register and participate in the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), 10km race, and the 5km fun run.

The running kits cost Shs 40,000 in cash while those paying using mobile money shall buy the kits at Shs 30,000 for 5km and 10km races, and Shs 20,000 for the 21km and 42 km races. Mulinge noted that this year's edition would be a continuation of the tremendous achievements registered by the marathon in previous years.

"Proceeds from the marathon shall be dedicated to improving the state of different maternal and neonatal health facilities in Teso, Kampala, and Karamoja regions. The beneficiary health facilities are Kisenyi and Kawaala health centres in the suburbs of Kampala, Kachumbala health centres in the Teso sub-region, and Kaboong health centres in the Karamoja sub-region. We shall refurbish these health facilities so that they can save lives more lives of both mothers and babies," said Mulinge.

According to 2016 data from the Uganda Health and Demographic survey, Uganda registers 336 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births ad 43 infant deaths per 1,000 live births. This accounts for 42 per cent of the children's mortality occurring during the neonatal period.

In the last sixteen editions, contributions from the MTN Kampala Marathon have contributed towards improving maternal and child health tremendously. In the previous 2018 ad 2019 editions, over Shs 900m was raised. The same money was also used to improve the state of health care in the country.

Over Shs 4 billion collected as proceeds, money has been directed towards several causes such as helping expectant mothers with maternity kits, resettling displaced people by war in northern Uganda, delivering clean water and improving sanitation in communities/schools, and most recently, improving maternal and child health services in several health facilities across Uganda.