South Africa: Post Office Warns Members of the Public Against the 419 Scam

press release

Post Office warns against 419 scam

The SA Post Office has become aware of emails meant to convince the receiver to pay money into the account of fraudsters.

Members of the public receive an email stating that a parcel addressed to them is being retained because customs fees on it are outstanding. The notice entices them to click on a link which leads them to a website where they can make a payment to release the fictitious parcel.

Emails sent from the server of the SA Post Office originate from @postoffice.co.za. The scam emails are sent from different servers.

The email includes a parcel number starting the letters ZA, which was not generated by the Post Office. When tracked on the Post Office website, the parcel number does not give any result.

Members of the public who receive the notice should delete it immediately.

If there are customs fees payable on a parcel posted from abroad, the client pays the fees when they collect the parcel. The Post Office gives customers the opportunity to check a parcel before they officially take it into possession, and therefore does not require the payment of any fees before the time of collection.

The Post Office normally sends an SMS when a parcel is ready for collection and never requests an EFT or online payment before a parcel is collected. Any request for an electronic payment should be viewed as a scam.

The Post Office encourages members of the public with any information about postal crimes to contact its toll-free crime buster hotline on 0800 020 070.

SMS enquiries: 31133

E-mail: Customer.Services@postoffice.co.za

Customer Services telephone 0860 111 502

Website: www.postoffice.co.za

Twitter: @PostofficeSA

Facebook: @PostofficeSA