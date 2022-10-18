East Africa: Terrorist Designation Of Al-Shabaab Leaders

U.S. Army Soldiers exit a C-130J Super Hercules at the Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya, to secure the airfield after an attack by Al-Shabab on January 5, 2020.

The United States remains steadfast in our support of East African and African Union-led efforts to counter the threat from al-Shabaab, one of al-Qa'ida's most dangerous affiliates, which has killed thousands of people, including Americans, in Somalia and across East Africa.

Today, the Department of State is designating five al-Shabaab leaders as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended:

Mohamed Mire is a senior al-Shabaab leader responsible for the group's strategic decision-making and leads the group's interior wing, overseeing many of the group's activities in Somalia.

Yasir Jiis is an al-Shabaab leader and the commander of the armed wing, the Jabha, which conducts attack operations.

Yusuf Ahmed Hajji Nurow, also known as Gees Ade, is the chief of al-Shabaab's intelligence wing, the Amniyat, which plays a key role in the execution of suicide attacks and assassinations in the region.

Mustaf 'Ato is a senior Amniyat official responsible for coordinating and conducting al-Shabaab attacks in Somalia and Kenya and has helped plan attacks on Kenyan targets and U.S. military compounds in Kenya.

Mohamoud Abdi Aden is an al-Shabaab leader and was part of the cell that planned the Dusit2 Hotel attack in 2019.

Additionally, the Department of the Treasury is concurrently designating a network of nine al-Shabaab financial facilitators. As a result of these actions, all property and interests in property of those designated today that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and all U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.