Kenya: It Was Wrong To Use The Military To Run Key Govt Functions - Duale

17 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Defense Cabinet Nominee Aden Duale has faulted the militarization of key functions in government by President Uhuru Kenyatta's regime.

Duale explained to the National Assembly appointment committee that the transfer of certain functions to the military which include the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) was a clear contravening of values.

"It was wrong to bring key generals to run civilian authorities like NMS which is a devolved function and Kenya Meat Commission which will need to look at," he stated.

The Defense Cabinet Secretary nominee warned that the tendency need to be checked to ensure that the military authorities as well as civilian authorities operate within their mandate in the constitution.

"If that is not checked, you will find a general becoming the clerk of the National Assembly. Let everyone remain in the place the Constitution envisaged,"Duale said.

"When this administration is fully in the office, we will tell everybody to go back to where he belongs," he added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

