Kenya: Police Granted 7 Days To Probe Kiambu Politician Gladys Mwangi Accused Of Murder

Kiambu — A Kiambu court has allowed detectives to detain for seven days a Kiambu politician Gladys Njeri Mwangi on suspicion that she murdered her husband George Mwangi last week on Wednesday.

Kiambu Senior Resident Magistrate Wilson Rading allowed the police through the prosecution team led by Eveline Onunga to detain Gladys Mwangi Alias Chania at Gigiri police station so as to complete the investigation.

Chania together with her farmhand Morris Mbugua were arrested on Friday after the body of the deceased was found dumped at Kieni Forest in Gatundu North on Wednesday just hours before he was allegedly supposed to fly back to Kigali, Rwanda where he worked as a contractor.

Mwangi was a trained engineer and contractor who owns Double M International in Rwanda. His body was found wrapped in a polythene bag and covered under a heap of cartons.

Mr Onunga told the court to allow the police more time to complete investigations as the case is complex and one person was already missing

"I plead with the court to give us more time since one crucial person in the case is already missing... we suspect that John, the deceased's worker who has since gone missing might also be dead hence the need for more time for investigation," said Onunga.

The defence lawyer Kiraithe Wandugi however asked the court to set free the suspects on bond or bail terms saying detaining a person for more than 24 hours without sufficient evidence is unconstitutional

"The prosecution should agree that it's not proper to arrest first and continue with investigation but should rather conclude investigation then jail," said Mr Wandugi.

The case will be mentioned again on November 24, 2022. - Kna