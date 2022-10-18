Kenya: Water And Sanitation Cs Nominee Alice Wahome Refutes Claims She Has Temper Issues

Nairobi — The nominee for the Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary post Alice Wahome has refuted claims that she is a violent person.

This was as she was appearing before the National Assembly vetting committee chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula where her temper was called to question.

She however dismissed those allegations saying that she has never had an incident with anyone for the last twenty years.

"I have been a politician for 20 years and have not been involved in any other fight or altercation except once. I do not think I am a violent person; I am able to manage my temper," she stated.

She was the last nominee who appeared on the first day of grilling before the committee.

Earlier, she had revealed that she had a net worth of Sh218 million and that the monies stem from investments in properties with her husband.

She further indicated that until September, she used to earn a salary from Parliament and at the same time practiced a bit of Law at the firm she owns with her daughter.

"My first job was as a state counsel at the office of the Attorney General, where I practiced for about 2 years. I later joined Makhecha & Co and thereafter setup A M Wahome & Co Advocates," she explained.

She further recounted to the committee led be speaker Moses Wetangula her rise through the ranks to public office.

"I have worked like any other village girl, I know how to milk, how to cut grass, I have cooked for my brothers as was expected even though some of them were older than me; I didn't understand why but I did those jobs," she stated.

She further refuted claims of having a quick temper saying that she has always had control of her emotions.

She stated that if successful, she will have to give up her law practice to as to focus on her job as CS.

"I have held my practicing certificate from 1985 to date, it's still valid, but I'm acutely aware that if approved I will not be able to practice," she explained.