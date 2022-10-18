Kenya: Muraya Guare Named DP Gachagua's Private Secretary, Njeri Rugene To Head Press Team

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed Paul Muraya Mwangi Guare to be the Private Secretary to his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

In the latest appointments, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei disclosed on Monday that the Head of State had also appointed Njeri Rugene as the Head of Communication Services in the Office of Deputy President Gachagua.

The president also appointed former Administration Police Deputy Commandant George Ng'ong'a Macgoye as Gachagua's Chief of Staff.

President Ruto retained his Private Secretary Reuben Maiyo.

Journalist Emmanuel Talam has also been appointed Press Secretary Presidential Communication Service (PCS).

The Head of State re-branded his communication team and changed it to PSC from the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

The re-branding of the department has been a tradition for new administrations.

The changes were contained in his first Executive Order of 2022.

President Ruto appointed journalist David Mugonyi as the Head of PCS.

He also appointed former Television Anchor Hussein Mohamed as Mugonyi's deputy and will also serve as the State House Spokesperson.

The new press team is expected to help President Ruto's administration communicate its agenda to the citizenry.

The team will also be pivotal in helping the Head of State communicate issues that are pressing to members of the public.