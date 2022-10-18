Kenya: Muraya Guare Named DP Gachagua's Private Secretary, Njeri Rugene To Head Press Team

17 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed Paul Muraya Mwangi Guare to be the Private Secretary to his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

In the latest appointments, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei disclosed on Monday that the Head of State had also appointed Njeri Rugene as the Head of Communication Services in the Office of Deputy President Gachagua.

The president also appointed former Administration Police Deputy Commandant George Ng'ong'a Macgoye as Gachagua's Chief of Staff.

President Ruto retained his Private Secretary Reuben Maiyo.

Journalist Emmanuel Talam has also been appointed Press Secretary Presidential Communication Service (PCS).

The Head of State re-branded his communication team and changed it to PSC from the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

The re-branding of the department has been a tradition for new administrations.

The changes were contained in his first Executive Order of 2022.

President Ruto appointed journalist David Mugonyi as the Head of PCS.

He also appointed former Television Anchor Hussein Mohamed as Mugonyi's deputy and will also serve as the State House Spokesperson.

The new press team is expected to help President Ruto's administration communicate its agenda to the citizenry.

The team will also be pivotal in helping the Head of State communicate issues that are pressing to members of the public.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X